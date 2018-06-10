Reported Armed Robbery and Vehicle Theft

JEFFERSON CITY - Just after 9:00 a.m. the Jefferson City PD received a call from a victim who claims she was robbed in the 300 block of Jackson. The suspect confronted the victim with a knife and demanded her purse and keys to her car. The victim was unharmed but her silver Pontiac bearing Missouri license plate WC6K7D was stolen.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male, medium height, dressing in all black and armed with a knife. Jefferson City PD are currently investigating at the scene.