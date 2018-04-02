Reporting and Social Media

Some media experts believe a journalist's professional identity takes priority over personal identity.

"There are certain things, frankly, you give up as a journalist," Public Editor of the New York Times Clark Hoyt said. "You have to recognize, for example, that if you're tweeting or on facebook, you really aren't just a private citizen out there. If people know you work for a news organization, you are seen as a representative of that organization."

"People have to have a constant professional persona that they put online and they really have to pull back on the personal parts that might not be appropriate for everybody to see," KOMU News Director Stacey Woelfel said.

If you'd like to question or comment on the way we cover the news, click the link on the left.