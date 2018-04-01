Reports: Former Missouri Tiger Aldon Smith suspended by NFL

OAKLAND, Calif. - Former Missouri Tiger and current Oakland Raider Aldon Smith has been placed on a one-year suspension by the National Football League.

The announcement came Tuesday night after it was reported that Smith violated the league's policy on substance abuse.

This isn't the first time Smith has faced trouble with the league. He was released from the San Francisco 49ers in August following a run in with the law. Smith was charged with a hit and run, DUI and vandalism.

In 2014, Smith was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after a confrontation with airport officials and threatening he had a bomb.

After multiple off-field problems, it's unclear if he will remain eligible to play in the NFL after the suspension.

Smith played for the Tigers from 2008-2010. He was selected by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft as the seventh overall pick.