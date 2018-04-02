Reports of Fraudulent Bill Collectors

The two women walked up to a residence, knocked on the door and demanded payment of a late bill. The women threatened to shut off the utilities if no cash was given to them, however, the tenent refused to pay and the women left.

The city of Columbia says that it does not solicit cash payments on delinquint accounts at people's homes. Customers would be notified by mail and shut-offs would be performed during business hours by uniformed employees with badges.

The city would like to remind residents to demand that identification when approached at their door. If no identification can be presented, call the Columbia Police Department at 442-6131.