Reports say Max Scherzer, Nationals agree to 7-year contract

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Various reports say 2013 AL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer has agreed to a seven-year contract with the Washington Nationals.

Neither the Nationals nor Scherzer's agent immediately responded to requests for comment Sunday night.

Scherzer, a 30-year-old right-hander from the University of Missouri, is a free agent after spending the past five seasons with the Detroit Tigers. He turned down an offer from Detroit last March that would have paid him $144 million from 2015-20.

He was 18-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 2014, a year after going 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA and being voted the best pitcher in the American League.

The NL East champion Nationals' starting rotation already includes Stephen Strasburg, Jordan Zimmermann, Doug Fister - Scherzer's former teammate with the Tigers - Gio Gonzalez, and Tanner Roark.