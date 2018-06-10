Representative files bill to increase Missouri minimum wage

JEFFERSON CITY – State Rep. Brandon Ellington, D-Kansas City, pre-filed legislation Tuesday to increase the state minimum wage to $10.25 an hour.

“The single most important thing Missouri can do for low-income families is to boost the minimum wage,” Ellington said. “Workers in unskilled, minimum wage jobs are often overlooked, but they do jobs that need to be done. They deserve to earn enough to support themselves and their families.”

Ellington’s proposed bill would put the new minimum wage into effect Jan. 17.

Missouri’s current minimum wage is $7.65 an hour, 40 cents higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Tuesday was the first day lawmakers could file bills in advance of the 2016 legislative session, which begins Jan. 6.