Representative Still Files Statutory Fix to Board of Curators Statute
JEFFERSON CITY - State Rep. Mary Still has filed a pair of bills to fix a problem Missouri's loss of a congressional seat in 2013 will create in the state law that governs membership on the University of Missouri Board of Curators.
While the Missouri Constitution establishes a nine-member Board of Curators, a separate state law says that no more than one curator can be from the same congressional district. As a result, when Missouri's congressional delegation drops from nine members to eight in January 2013, the curator statute will be in conflict with the state constitution.
Still is proposing two alternatives for fixing the problem of having more curators than congressional districts. The first House Bill 243, would assign the ninth spot on the board to a voting student curator. The second, House Bill 244, would require that each congressional district be represented by at least one curator, with no more than two curators per district.
"As a former employee at the University I witnessed my share of curator's meetings and am aware of the professionalism the student brought to the board even though the student could not vote," Still said. "In the event that the legislature doesn't get behind it, we need to have a backup plan in place to ensure that the curators' law still gets fixed.
In 2008, the General Assembly passed a bill making the ninth curator a voting student position, but it was vetoed by then- Gov. Matt Blunt.
While the Missouri Constitution establishes a nine-member Board of Curators, a separate state law says that no more than one curator can be from the same congressional district. As a result, when Missouri's congressional delegation drops from nine members to eight in January 2013, the curator statute will be in conflict with the state constitution.
Still is proposing two alternatives for fixing the problem of having more curators than congressional districts. The first House Bill 243, would assign the ninth spot on the board to a voting student curator. The second, House Bill 244, would require that each congressional district be represented by at least one curator, with no more than two curators per district.
"As a former employee at the University I witnessed my share of curator's meetings and am aware of the professionalism the student brought to the board even though the student could not vote," Still said. "In the event that the legislature doesn't get behind it, we need to have a backup plan in place to ensure that the curators' law still gets fixed.
In 2008, the General Assembly passed a bill making the ninth curator a voting student position, but it was vetoed by then- Gov. Matt Blunt.
More News
Grid
List
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire burned two passengers at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. The... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
in
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A vigil is taking place on Saturday at the post office downtown to show support for U.S. efforts... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The special prosecutor who decided not to re-file an invasion of privacy charge against former Governor Eric... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Demolition is something many Boonville residents have been talking about. MODOT announced Wednesday they will be contracting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Following the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host its... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A vehicle crashed into The Food Bank on Vandiver Drive Thursday night causing about $25,000 of damage, according... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Ralph Garrigus sorted through about one hundred pictures of his daughter, Riley, and their family. He picked up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Community radio station KOPN hopes to break the record for most radio interviews in 24 hours. The challenge... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Having a child with Down syndrome is motivating one mother to help connect and provide resources to other... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - On Saturday, June 9, Aspen Dental will be giving back to those who served our country. ... More >>
in
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday. The fire happened... More >>
in