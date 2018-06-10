Representative Still Reacts to Special Session

ST. LOUIS - State Rep. Mary Still of Columbia and other Democratic lawmakers held a press conference in St. Louis today to lament the unsuccessful special legislative session and urge majority Republicans to take the issue of job creation more seriously when the next regular legislative session begins in January.

"Republican leadership in the house and senate held press conferences throughout the state demanding a special session and assuring the public they had a job's bill," Still said. "They did not."

At a time of excessively high unemployment, Republicans, who control both chambers of the General Assembly, were either unwilling or unable to get this important legislation passed, Still said. Furthermore, Republican leaders cost the state close to $300,000 to bring the legislature into Jefferson City for a wasted special session.

Still, who represents the University of Missouri and parts of Boone County, said her concern is for the many students graduating without job prospects.

"This type of legislative posturing and inaction is unfair to our students and the many unemployed Missourians, and is not productive for the future of our state," Still said.

Still pledges her support to continue pushing for a jobs package that will benefit students and residents of Boone County when the general assembly reconvenes in January.