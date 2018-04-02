Republic School District Bans 2 Books

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) - Two books will be removed from the curriculum and libraries of a southwest Missouri school district over concerns about their content.



The Republic school district's board voted Monday night to remove Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse Five" and Sarah Ockler's "Twenty Boy Summer." But the board decided to allow Laurie Halse Anderson's "Speak" to remain in the high school.



Republic resident Wesley Scroggins challenged the books last year, saying they teach principles contrary to the Bible.



Superintendent Vern Minor told The Springfield News-Leader that the decisions centered on age-appropriateness, not moral issues.

After the challenge was filed, a task force developed book standards for all its schools.



He said students who want to use the banned books for class work may do so with their parents' permission.