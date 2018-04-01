Republican: Akin 'Partly Right' on Rape Comment

WASHINGTON - A Republican congressman and OB-GYN says former Missouri Rep. Todd Akin was "partly right" when he said women's bodies can avoid pregnancy in cases of "legitimate rape."

Georgia Rep. Phil Gingrey made the comments Thursday to constituents, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.

But Gingrey sent out a statement Friday saying his position was misconstrued and that he neither defends nor stands by Akin's remark.

The newspaper says that Gingrey, at the appearance in Georgia, tried to give context to Akin's comments last summer. Akin's remarks were disavowed by Republicans and cost him a clear shot at the Missouri Senate seat.

Gingrey said he has delivered a lot of babies since 1975 and understands pregnancies.