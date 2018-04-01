Republican group apologizes for tweet about protesters

COLUMBIA (AP) — A University of Missouri Republican student group is apologizing for a tweet likening students protesting the school's handling of racial issues with Islamic extremism.

The Mizzou College Republicans deleted the Monday morning tweet and said in a follow-up tweet that the post was "the opinion of one individual" and not "a reflection of our organization." The group didn't identify the person who sent the original tweet and didn't respond to requests for comment.

The deleted tweet included the caption "Seen today at #ConceredStudent1950," which was a misspelled reference to Concerned Student 1950, a black student group leading the protests. It showed a photo of scarf-wearing protesters and linked to an article with the headline "Muslim student supports new Holocaust" and a reference below to a "terrorist neckerchief."

While the College Republicans deleted the original tweet, it was screencapped by "Roll Call" political reporter Eli Yokley: