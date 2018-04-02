Republican Party Abortion Ad

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The first ad of the 2008 governor's race is hitting the airwaves in parts of Missouri. The Missouri Republican Party has begun running a radio ad that praises Governor Blunt as "pro-life" and labels Democratic Attorney General Jay Nixon as "pro-abortion." Nixon is running for governor, but so far has no ads. The Republican Party says it began airing the radio ad Friday, the same day Blunt signed a law imposing more regulations on abortion clinics and barring abortion providers from teaching sex education courses in public schools. A party spokesman declined to identify all the media markets were the ad is running but said it is not airing statewide.