Republican Party Makes Leader Shift

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A former aide to Rick Santorum's presidential campaign is the new executive director of the Missouri Republican Party.

Matt Wills said Friday that he was chosen to succeed Shane Schoeller, who resigned from the state party to run for the Greene County clerk's office.

Wills had served as communications director for the Missouri Republican Party since June. He was the southeastern regional political director for Santorum's 2012 presidential campaign and later served as the political director of Santorum's political action committee, Patriot Voices.

Wills said he wants to strengthen the Republicans' get-out-the-vote efforts and expand the database of voter information that is available to Republican candidates.