Republican Senator Floating Missouri Medicaid Plan

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican Missouri senator is circulating a plan that he says could expand health care coverage using federal Medicaid dollars without busting the state budget.

Sen. Ryan Silvey, of Kansas City, wants to use federal Medicaid money to finance private health insurance plans for low-income adults. He says Missouri can set aside some of the savings it achieves in the initial years to help pay for the expanded coverage in future years as the state's share of the costs increases.

Silvey also wants to pair the health care expansion with stronger work requirements for welfare programs.

Some of Silvey's Republican colleagues said Tuesday that they remain adamantly opposed to expanding Medicaid eligibility.

Silvey acknowledged that his plan faces hurdles. He says the discussion could carry over into next year.