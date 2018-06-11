Republicans Hovering for Offices to Open Up

ST. LOUIS (AP) - House Speaker Rod Jetton faces quite a predicament next year. The Republican is term-limited in the House, meaning he can't run for re-election. But at only 40 years old, Jetton isn't ready for his political career to be over. He's one of several Republicans who have aspirations for higher office. Problem is, none of those offices look like they'll be coming open. Governor Blunt appears likely to run for re-election. So does Republican Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder. Not to mention Republican Treasurer Sarah Steelman and Democratic Secretary of State Robin Carnahan. But Jetton shouldn't be too disheartened. Speaker Pro Tem Carl Bearden and House majority floor leader Tom Dempsey are looking at similar situations.