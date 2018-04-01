Republicans Marking 10 Years of Power in Mo. House

JEFFERSON CITY - Past and present Republican lawmakers are gathering at the Missouri Capitol to commemorate a decade in power.

Tuesday's event in the House chamber is being promoted as a Republican reunion marking 10 years since the GOP took control of the House. It had won control of the Senate two years earlier. The Republican Party now holds veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

The ceremony is being coordinated by Senate Majority Leader Ron Richard, of Joplin. Richard was a member of the freshman House Republican class 10 years ago and went on to serve as House speaker.

Among those invited to the event is Catherine Hanaway, who served as House speaker in 2003.