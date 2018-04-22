Republicans push for Hallsville Mayor to fill treasurer position

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Republican Central Committee wants Hallsville Mayor Cheri Toalson Reisch to fill the open Boone County Treasurer spot.

Democrat Nicole Galloway previously held the position, but following Tom Schweich's suicide, Galloway took over as State Auditor.

"Our committee is united in nominating current Hallsville Mayor Cheri Toalson Reisch and 30 year City Treasurer, as a very qualified public servant to fill the office of Boone County Treasurer for the remainder of the term," Boone County Republican Central Committee Chair Rick Rowden, said in a news release.

The committee sent Governor Jay Nixon a letter Wednesday asking him to consider Reisch as the county treasurer.

Boone County Democratic Central Committee Chairman Homer Page said they will name a candidate only if Nixon asks them to.