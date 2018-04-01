Republicans Respond To 2015 Budget

JEFFERSON CITY - In last night's State of the State address, Gov. Jay Nixon predicted the state would net a revenue growth of 5.2 percent in fiscal year 2015.

This morning, Republican Senator Kurt Schaefer and Representative Caleb Rowden refuted the accuracy of Nixon's statement before the senate appropriations committee meeting Wednesday morning.

"The budget proposal is pure fiction", Schaefer said. "It's easily a half a billion dollars of general revenue that the Governor proposed to spend that simply does not exist."

"[Nixon] wants to spend upwards of $800 million new dollars from last year," Rowden said. "For the legislature, the number we've agreed on is closer to $400 million."

Schaefer had originally said the budget projections were off by $250 million last night.