Republicans Split on Gambling Issue

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Chairman John Loudon of Chesterfield wanted the Joint Committee on Gaming to approve a letter recommending lawmakers give the Department of Public Safety authority to crack down on possible illegal devices such as bar and truck stop video games that offer prizes. Loudon said law officers and state agencies think they don't have the power to act. But, other Republicans such as Sen. John Griesheimer, said such machines should be regulated and licensed, so church and veterans' groups can have them without fear of breaking the law.