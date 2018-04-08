Republicans Tout Terror Fight, Silent on Stem Cells

They are touting the economy, renewable energy sources and ethics reforms. But one issue not prominently discussed at the Republicans' annual Lincoln Days convention this weekend in Kansas City is embryonic stem cell research. None of the party's elected officials have brought up the topic, which is likely to appear on Missouri's statewide ballot this November. Also on the ballot will be Republican Sen. Jim Talent, who has not yet taken a position on the stem cell initiative. Talent says he expects voters will be casting their Senate ballot based on a number of issues. Congressman Kenny Hulshof urged Republicans not to let the stem cell issue divide the party.