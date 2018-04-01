Request for probe of handling of Ferguson case back in court

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County judge was set to resume hearing arguments Friday in a Ferguson lawsuit. The suit sought an independent probe of the county prosecutor's handling of grand jury proceedings in the police shooting of Michael Brown.

Judge Joseph Walsh III would continue hearing the case after suspending proceedings last month while giving strong indications that he might have tossed the lawsuit.

The activists who filed the lawsuit wanted Walsh to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate county prosecutor Robert McCulloch's handling of the Brown case.

They said the grand jury's decision not to indict Darren Wilson, who shot Brown, was inappropriately influenced by McCulloch's desire for Wilson not to face charges.

A Justice Department investigation also cleared Wilson.