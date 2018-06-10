Rescue Dog from 2011 Joplin Tornado in Spotlight

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A rescue dog who gained some notoriety after the 2011 Joplin tornado will soon be back in the spotlight.

Lilly, who works with the Newton County Rescue and Recovery Team, will be the subject of a children's book and a newspaper series. The 6-year-old dog worked for 14 days after the tornado. That came only a few weeks after she was treated for a mysterious illness that endangered her eyesight.

Last winter, St. Louis writer Carolyn Mueller was asked by her publisher at Reedy Press to write a children's book about Lilly. The book is expected to be published in February.

The Joplin Globe reports the Missouri Press Association is working with Mueller to adapt the story into a newspaper series for its annual Reading Across Missouri project.