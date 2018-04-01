Rescued Dogs: Beyond the Cage Gallery Shows Love Unleashed

4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 16 2013 Oct 16, 2013 Wednesday, October 16, 2013 2:23:00 AM CDT October 16, 2013 in News
By: Crystall Cho, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Abused, neglected or unwanted dogs often get a second chance at life with loving families. KOMU 8 News viewers and others shared their stories to mark Adopt-a-Dog month.

(Click the image to the left to see the full gallery of rescued, adopted and adoptable dogs).

Kaitlyn King provided a home for a German shepherd named Henley in the summer of 2012.

When she spotted him in the pen at the Central Missouri Humane Society (CHMS), he was "significantly underweight, his coat was in bad shape, and he was losing hair on his ear," King said.

King is an out of state student at MU and began volunteering at CMHS in January 2011 because she missed her dog at home.

"If not for CMHS, I would not have this sweet boy in my life," she said. "I saved his life and he has certainly saved mine."

Ashley Meyer said her Rottweiler, Jade, was almost euthanized before she and her husband decided to adopt the dog from a shelter near her.

Meyer says she first fostered Jade, taking her to trails, dog parks and adoption events hoping to find her a home. "People always commented on how beautiful and spirited she was," she said.

All interest was gone, however, once people found out Jade was seven years old, Meyer said. "It seemed that no matter how young she acted, no one wanted to adopt this wonderful dog, simply because she was a little older."

After months of fostering Jade, Meyer was told the dog might be put down because no one wanted to adopt her and other animals needed a chance at life.

"It only took us a split second to visit the shelter with her, fill out her adoption application, and make her ours," King said.

Many dogs at shelters have been lost, abandoned or abused by their previous owners.

Shelter Relations Coordinator Colin LaVaute handles the dogs at CMHS on a daily basis.

LaVaute said it is hard to imagine what some dogs have gone through before coming to the shelter. "Some situations are tougher than others," he said.

Farrell Connell said her miniature pinscher, Tanzie, was severely injured from being used as bait in dogfights. "You can maybe see all the little scars on her face from the other dogs that attacked her, Connell said.

Connell said adopting an abused dog is challenging because they are emotionally scarred as well.

Melissa Butler said her three adopted faced hurdles as well.

"Mayem is food aggressive because she was found as a stray, starving," Butler said. "Rahlo has Addison's disease and Frankie is stranger aggressive and afraid of shoes and brooms."

Butler said her heart breaks thinking of all the other dogs without homes.

On a typical day, more than twenty dogs spend part of their time in cages at CMHS. These dogs need a roof over their heads as well as a friendly companion.

The lucky ones will find caring homes thanks to people like those featured in our photo gallery.

LaVaute said he feels good that they are "getting another shot at a better life."

We are looking for your stories of rescued dogs. Please e-mail photos and details to ShareIt@komu.com or contact us via Facebook. Tell us why you chose your dog and how it's changed your life.

(This story is part of the KOMU 8 News series "Rescued Dogs: Beyond the Cage." Related articles include a look at dogs that are harder to adopt out, and one lucky lost dog that was rescued with the help of KOMU 8 News Facebook users.

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
3pm 29°
4pm 27°
5pm 29°
6pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
The Spy Next Door
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy