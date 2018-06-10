Rescued Horses Need New Homes

Now, thanks to the society and Long Meadow Rescue Ranch, 25 horses are recovering.

"It takes about two weeks for them to get worse before they start getting better," explained Long Meadow Director Earlene Cole. "So we're now to the point where some of them can take wraps off and we just got to let them heal."

However, the rescue ranch is runnning out of room because it's housing 133 horses and has to hold some of them in an exercise arena. So Cole hopes the facility's adoption program will help ease the situation.

"We have horses that are available for adoption now that have been here for a year, two years, until recently," she said.

Long Meadow Rescue Ranch has adoption days on the first and third Mondays of each month.