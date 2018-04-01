Rescued Horses on Path to Adoption

FULTON - Two of three horses rescued from a property in Steedman were transferred to foster care Thursday, and the third is recovering from starvation.

The Callaway County Humane Society responded to a complaint a week ago from a neighbor concerned about the unattended horses. The woman who owned the horses said she couldn't afford veternary care for the animals, so the Humane Society offered to pay for their care and they were taken to the Callaway County Veterinary Clinic. The owner will not face animal abuse charges.

Veterinary student Nisha Mitra, who works for the clinic, said abandoned horses have become an increasing problem since Missouri banned horse slaughter. She added that the hot temperatures complicate horse care, "It's really important to make sure that they have fresh cooled water out, make sure that there's salt blocks out in the pastures or the stalls and good ventilation."

The two horses transferred Thursday were taken to local farms and are still available for adoption. You can contact the veterinary clinic at their website here and the Callaway County Humane Society here.