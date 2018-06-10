Rescuers Require Rescuing in a LaMonte Helicopter Crash

LA MONTE - Officials say a "Staff for Life" helicopter crashed shortly after take off Sunday morning at around ten o'clock. Rescue teams arrived shortly after.

Mariah Durham, Assistant Chief of the LaMonte Fire Department, was one of the first to respond. "There was absolutely no blood on the scene, no cuts, no abrasions, anything like that. No broken bones that I could tell. The only thing they complained about were back injuries," noted Durham. Durham did not believe the injuries to be life-threatening.



Durham also explained that she spoke with the pilot after the crash. In his words, the engine quit functioning, causing a 200-foot drop back to the ground.

There is no word yet on crash victims' medical conditions. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.