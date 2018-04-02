Research Finds Links to Cancer

A new study that says what's happening below the waist, could affect your lungs. Researchers at a hospital in Italy looked at patients with mild knee arthritis over a period of six years. The findings: arthritis was the first warning sign of lung cancer. Cancer expert Dr. Lecia Sequist says this isn't the first time lung cancer and arthritis have been linked.

"We don't fully understand exactly what happens between the lung cancer and the joint pain, but there's probably some type of hormone or inflammatory molecule that's released by the cancer that then irritates the bones or the joints in your body and causes it," explained Massachusetts General Hospital Dr. Sequist about the connection.

In the study the number of patients diagnosed with lung cancer was small, just under two percent. They were heavy smokers, which puts them at higher risk of developing lung cancer.

"As far as drawing conclusions from this study, it was provocative, but small and early. You have to remember that 99 percent of the patients that had knee pain did not have lung cancer," said Dr. Sequist.

She says knee pain may be an early warning sign. "This study brings further awareness to the fact that lung cancer is an important disease, it's often diagnosed too late, and we need better and more precise ways to find it early."

Researchers also noted, when the lung cancer was removed, knee symptoms disappeared.

Alcohol Consumption Could Relate to Cancer

Preliminary research suggests post-menopausal women who have two or more alcoholic beverages a day, could double their risk for endometrial cancer. The study from the University of Southern California, followed women of various ethnicities and races for eight years. Researchers also found an association between high alcohol intake and cancer was stronger among lean women than overweight women.

Different Politics Have Different Views

It can be difficult for Republicans and Democrats to see eye to eye. It could be because their brains simply work differently. Researchers at New York University studied the brain activity of liberals and conservatives, while they were shown images on a computer screen. They were asked to press a button every time they saw a certain image, and hold off when shown images they weren't expecting. People with a more liberal outlook were slightly better at identifying and responding to the different images, suggesting they tend to be more open to new experiences. While those with more conservative views tend to be more conscientious, and have a more structured way of thinking.