Research Project on News Credibility Needs Volunteers

Researchers need volunteers to participate in a discussion about local newscasts. Participants will watch newscasts, then answer questions about them. A group leader will head the discussion, which will be audiotaped and videotaped for research analysis.

To participate in the discussion, you must be 35-54 years old and have watched a local newscast in the past six months.

The 90-minute session starts at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at KOMU-TV, 5550 Highway 63 South, about six miles south of Columbia.

If you want to volunteer, contact the investigator, Nicole Agee, at nbahb9@mizzou.edu.

Participation in this study is voluntary. Participants can refuse to answer any question at any time, all personal identifying information is strictly confidential, and, if they request it, participants can receive the results of the completed study.

The results also will be available to the public in the Journalism Library at the University of Missouri after the research is complete.