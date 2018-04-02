Research Reveals Clues to Stopping Ovarian Cancer

SOUTH BEND, IN. - A team of former University of Missouri scientists have uncovered a key to discovering how cancer cells spread in the human body.

"Wnt signaling" regulates how cancer cells interact with one another. Scientists from the University of Notre Dame and Indiana University said that process could be a main cause behind ovarian cancer.

"So while Wnt signaling hasn't been perceived as a target in the most forms of ovarian cancer in the past...research suggests those drugs being used to target Wnt signaling may actually be useful in combating ovarian cancer metastisis," said Dr. Sharon Stack, who has studied ovarian cancer at various institutions 20 years--including the University of Missouri.

Scientists also developed a way to recognize signs of ovarian cancer by using the word "BEAT":