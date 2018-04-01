Research shows half the nation's unemployed are young adults

COLUMBIA - Graduation season is in full swing mid-Missouri, but some young adults are noticing that it is difficult to find a job.

New research shows that unemployment is still an issue for teens and young adults.

Data from the Pew Research Center reveals that more than half of the nation's unemployed are between the ages of 16 to 34.

However, that age demographic only makes up a third of the nation's labor force.

Below are the unemployment rates by age group as of April 2015, as found by the Pew Research Center: