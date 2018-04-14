Researcher: Muscular Dystrophy treatment for humans 2 years away

2 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, October 22 2015 Oct 22, 2015 Thursday, October 22, 2015 12:24:00 PM CDT October 22, 2015 in News
By: Haley Hughes, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A researcher at the University of Missouri said Thursday he can safely say treatment for humans with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is two years away. 

Dongsheng Duan said, "If you were a kid diagnosed with the disease, from the moment you get the diagnosis, you're done, that's it, no happy life. They die by the time most of us are graduating from college."

He said the initial gene mutation responsible for the disease was discovered back in 1986. It disrupts the production of a protein that protects muscles from degeneration. The new treatment works by introducing a fully functional version of the gene into the body using a harmless virus.

"At the time, they thought it would be fairly easy to put the gene back into the body, but the road to that goal is not that straightforward," Duan said.  

He said his team was able to cure a mouse improving the overall function of its muscles. 

"A mouse is a mouse. it's not a human, so to get from a mouse to a human there are several things," Duan said. "We needed to find a model between the two."  

Researchers moved on to testing the treatment in dogs.

A few years ago, he said they did an injection into a single muscle of a dog.

"A dog naturally develops DMD identical to humans and if we can treat dogs we can move this to a boy," Duan said. 

He said after the initial injection they measured the muscle force and saw considerable improvement. They then injected the virus containing the gene into the blood stream of the dog.

"We saw that there was no toxicity. We looked at [the muscle] activity, it was great. We did a biopsy and took some piece of muscle out of dog and examined it under a microscope and it looked fabulous, it's incredible," Duan said. 

He said the virus used is safe and is the only virus that can go to all of the muscles in the body.

"80 percent of us have been infected at some point by this virus, most of the time it's nothing. We don't even know we have been affected," Duan said. 

 The virus is the forefront for a number of gene therapy applications, he said.

"In one clinical trial they tried to treat a boy with a disease that kept him from seeing. They put the normal gene into the virus and the boy could see," Duan said. 

He said treatment for DMD will soon be as simple as getting an injection.

"It would keep the remaining muscle healthy and improve their life quality. They don't go downhill, but rather maintain stable [muscle function] or even go upward," Duan said. 

He said is he hopeful.

"We are finally getting to a stage where we can say we are getting pretty close, it's going to happen," he said.

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Suspect turns himself in after Fulton robbery
Suspect turns himself in after Fulton robbery
FULTON – A home robbery led to one suspect's arrest on Saturday. According to a news release from Fulton... More >>
49 minutes ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 5:40:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Local organization helps give students positive memories, confidence
Local organization helps give students positive memories, confidence
FULTON - Dreams came true Saturday for the high school students who stopped by a local organization's event to ensure... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group brings attention to 'unfair taxes'
Mid-Missouri group brings attention to 'unfair taxes'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of tax day this coming Tuesday, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held a demonstration in downtown Columbia to... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms
Missouri considers unprecedented addiction help for moms
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering a bill that would extend Medicaid for new mothers struggling with... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 3:02:17 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Mushroom hunting season begins in Joplin
Mushroom hunting season begins in Joplin
SARCOXIE (AP) — People are flocking to southwest Missouri as hunting season for a highly sought out mushroom begins. ... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 2:54:49 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School for prom sobriety checks
Lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School for prom sobriety checks
COLUMBIA - A lawyer wants to sue Rock Bridge High School after its announcement of sobriety checking all students attending... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, April 14 2018 Apr 14, 2018 Saturday, April 14, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 14, 2018 in News

Chopped romaine lettuce from Schnucks delis and salad bars recalled
Chopped romaine lettuce from Schnucks delis and salad bars recalled
COLUMBIA - A multistate outbreak of E. coli prompted Freshway Foods to recall chopped romaine lettuce sold at Schnucks delis... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 9:07:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Audit of City of Columbia could cost $750,000
Audit of City of Columbia could cost $750,000
COLUMBIA – An audit of Columbia could cost anywhere from $500,000 to more than $750,000. The Missouri State Auditor... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Cleanup Columbia prepares for clean sweep
Cleanup Columbia prepares for clean sweep
COLUMBIA - An annual tradition is back, and it's taking spring cleaning to the extreme by clearing the streets of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:25:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Middle schooler to represent Central Missouri in national spelling bee
Middle schooler to represent Central Missouri in national spelling bee
WARDSVILLE - Lauren Holsapple competed in a local spelling for the first time three years ago, back in fifth grade.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:24:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Fulton opens hazardous waste collection center
Fulton opens hazardous waste collection center
FULTON - The Tennyson Road Fire station is preparing for the first hazardous and e-waste collection event of the year.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 6:11:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Democrats use Greitens' woes to attack Senate candidate
Democrats use Greitens' woes to attack Senate candidate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats are using Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' political and legal woes to try to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 4:30:18 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Study: more drinks now may mean fewer years later
Study: more drinks now may mean fewer years later
COLUMBIA - A new study said excessive consumption of alcohol could cause harmful health conditions and could take time off... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Holts Summit aldermen pass smoking ordinance
Holts Summit aldermen pass smoking ordinance
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city of Holts Summit is now largely smoke-free after its aldermen voted in favor of an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Phone scammers using local area codes in mid-Missouri
Phone scammers using local area codes in mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A number of phone scams are circulating around Jefferson City and Holts Summit. In a Jefferson... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

More high-rise living spaces bring questions about severe weather plans
More high-rise living spaces bring questions about severe weather plans
COLUMBIA - Severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, is expected Friday night. With a growing number of large apartment... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

Rock Bridge Elementary to phase out use of trailer classrooms
Rock Bridge Elementary to phase out use of trailer classrooms
COLUMBIA - The $30 million bond issue Columbia voters approved at the beginning of April will soon be put to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 2:08:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News

United Airlines continues service despite using up revenue guarantee
United Airlines continues service despite using up revenue guarantee
COLUMBIA - United Airlines is requesting the full amount of the $600,000 revenue guarantee the city said it could give... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 Friday, April 13, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT April 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 50°
8pm 48°
9pm 45°
10pm 43°