Researching Sweaty Cows

"Heat stress alone is extremely important and it's a world problem. It's millions and millions of dollars that are lost in cattle performance and production, especially dairy cattle," MU researcher Brad Scharf said.

Researchers measured the sweat rates of cows with a vapometer, which is actually a device dermatologists use on humans.

"The old type of device that we used in the past has been a very cumbersome device. This device is very portable. It allows us to go into the field as well as into the chambers to get sweat rates on these animals," Spiers said.

During the study researchers put cows inside chambers to monitor their condition. MU is just one of two sites in the country that has environmental chambers like the ones used for the study. A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture funded the study. The researchers said more studies surrounding their findings will be conducted at MU.