Resident evacuates home fire in Holts Summit

HOLTS SUMMIT -- A fire erupted in the 1000 block of County Road 4036 at 4:30 a.m. on March 17. Eighteen firefighters responded to the scene with six fire apparatuses.

Waking up to the sound of the smoke detector, the homeowner saw that the fire completely surrounded their bedroom. They immediately left the house to call 911.

Holts Summit Fire Protection District contained the fire and prevented damage to the majority of the house with support from New Bloomfield Fire, Callaway County Sheriff's Department and Callaway Ambulance.