Residential Burglary Near Fulton

FULTON, Mo. - On March 3rd, 2013 at approximately 1:33 AM Deputies responded to a residence on State Road O outside of Fulton for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the home owner had the suspect, Nelson Barnes, at gun point and Barnes was taken into custody.

It was determined that Barnes forced entry into a residence by forcing open two doors. The home owner announced that he had a firearm and Barnes retreated outside and started rifling through two vehicles parked outside. Barnes allegedly stated that he was searching for a firearm.

Barnes also stole a purse from a vehicle parked outside the residence.

Barnes had no acquaintances at the residence. At the time of his arrest he had a Failure to Appear Warrant for Receiving Stolen Property. Barnes remains in the custody of the Callaway County Sheriff Office on a $90,000 bond.

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.