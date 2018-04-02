Residential Fire Leaves Family Homeless

OSAGE BEACH - A family is without their home Wednesday after a fire damaged their house Tuesday night.

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to the incident. Authorities said a clogged lint duct started the fire.

Firefighters rescued the family, including their dog from an enclosed rear porch. Emergency crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes but remained on scene for several hours to ensure a complete containment due to the extreme weather conditions.

Authorities estimate the fire caused $35,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.