Residents and Businesses Preparing for Flood

BOONVILLE - Some residents in Boonville aren't too concerned with possible flooding that could be coming their way.

The National Weather Service predicts the water will rise above flood stage by early next week.

One Boonville couple has lived in their house along the Missouri River for 37 years. They said the worst damage they've seen was after the flood of 1993, when the river rose high enough to sweep out their backyard. They said the city has informed them the river must rise to at least 40 feet before they have to evacuate. On Thursday afternoon, the river was at 21 feet.

KOMU 8 also spoke with a water damage technician who said it's important to seek help immediately after you realize the water damage is too much to handle. He said if you can't dry an area completely within 72 hours, call a professional.

"If you wait until after three days, you could be looking at double, sometimes even triple the cost," said Rob Decker.

Another Boonville resident lives on a hill on the river and told KOMU 8 he wasn't too worried about the impending flood waters and he said he doesn't think it will be as bad as 1993.

"Besides, the casino has to go before I do," said Charles Divis, referring to the Isle of Capri Casino that sits along the Missouri River and down the street from Divis' house.