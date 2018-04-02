Residents Fight New Sewage System Along Creek

ELDON - Residents living near Blue Springs Creek are concerned about a sewage system that may be built near it. The system would treat sewage water from the Lake of the Ozarks area before entering Blue Springs Creek.

Some residents said this could possibly contaminate the water. The group is worried because members said the Department of Natural Resources told them it can only guarantee an 85 percent clean rate for the water.

When KOMU 8 News reached out to DNR for comment, it said it was reviewing plans for the project.

One resident decided to take action in hopes of coming to a solution.

"I'd like to encourage both our local and state representatives to get on board with us. We can gather together as a community and find a resolution that works for everybody. It may just cost a little bit more. I am disappointed that they haven't gotten on board yet because they are paid by our tax dollars please remember. And please help us," said resident Janice Imler.

Imler said during the busy summer months at the Lake of the Ozarks, local people come to the creek to swim, fish, and boat. She also said Blue Springs Baptist Church baptizes its members in the creek.

A meeting will be held January 30 for members of the community to express their concerns and for the Department of Natural Resources to address those concerns.