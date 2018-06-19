Residents Near Superfund Site Upset Over Hirings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Residents who live near a St. Louis Superfund site are upset about what they see as a lack of effort to bring in minority-owned firms to help with the cleanup.

Asbestos removal is expected to begin within weeks on the Carter Carburetor site in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Environmental Protection Agency hosted a meeting Thursday in which several residents complained that the general contractors failed to give enough notice to minority-owned firms interested in bidding for cleanup work.

Residents say they don't want labor coming from outside the region when unemployment levels are so high in the St. Louis black community.