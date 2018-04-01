Residents of Craig Given 48 Hours to Evacuate

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Residents of the northwest Missouri community of Craig have been given 48 hours to evacuate as floodwaters threaten the Holt County town of about 300. The tiny town of Corning nine miles north already is underwater, and flooding is threatening to close a swath of Interstate 29 about 13 miles south of Rock Port.

Other small Holt County towns have been evacuated ahead of the flood. Most residents of the village of Big Lake have been gone for a couple weeks, and Holt County Commissioner Bill Gordon says Fortescue, near Big Lake, is next in line to go underwater if nearby levees don't hold. Former Craig Mayor Terry Eaton says volunteers continue sandbagging around the community in what he calls a "hell of a fight" to keep the water out.