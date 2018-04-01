Residents of mobile home parks upset, confused about forced move

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Friday, July 10 2015 Jul 10, 2015 Friday, July 10, 2015 5:59:00 PM CDT July 10, 2015 in News
By: Max Diekneite, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A new hospital is coming to Columbia, but not without a cost. Residents at Sunset and Ed’s Mobile Home Parks have until October 1 to be off the premises. 

“They're separating everybody. So I won't see my family because I have to go move somewhere else,” said Billy Britt, a resident at Sunset Mobile Homes. 

Whirlwind Properties LLC, the company that owns the land, is selling it to Fulton Medical Center LLC, a health care company formed last fall by University of Missouri Health Care and Nueterra, a private healthcare firm based in Kansas. 

The company plans on building a new 10-bed, $40 million hospital on the site. Sunset and Ed’s Mobile Home Parks are located at 4130 and 4150 Lenoir Street on the south side of Columbia. Currently, there are five hospitals within four miles of the two mobile home parks:

  • University Hospital (3.4 miles)
  • Truman Memorial Hospital (3.4 miles)
  • Women’s and Children’s Hospital (3.5 miles)
  • Boone Hospital Center (3.5 miles)
  • Landmark Hospital (4 miles)

The company submitted a certificate of need application to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee on April 28. The service area provided in the application excludes the majority of Columbia, including the area where the five hospitals listed above are located. There are nearly 1,100 hospital beds available within a four-mile radius of the site.

Page 12 of the application stated the community to be served by the new hospital as “substantially the same community currently served by Fulton Medical Center."

Edith Guillen lives in Sunset Mobile Homes Park. She said she doesn’t think Columbia needs another hospital. 

"I just thought, really, another hospital? We already have enough hospitals,” Guillen said.  

Nueterra Vice President of Global Marketing Amy Leiker said she believes the new hospital is necessary. 

"Someone in southern Boone or Callaway County needing emergency services will likely stop at this new hospital instead of driving further into Columbia," Leiker said. 

The new hospital would be 21 miles away from the Fulton Medical Center, Fulton’s only hospital. The application also said there would be “no impact” for hospitals closest to the proposed hospital’s service area.

The proposed project budget (page six, memorandum) lists the land acquisition costs at over $4 million. Leiker said the sale will be completed once residents move out on October 1. Page 11 of the certificate of need application stated construction of the new hospital would be completed by January 2017.

Leiker also said residents are not being charged rent or utilities during the moving period.

The certificate of need proposal is on the agenda for the committee’s Monday, July 13 meeting.

KOMU 8 called multiple media relations officials with University of Missouri Health Care but did not immediately have its calls returned.  

The application said the new hospital would provide a multitude of surgical services, including general and orthopedic surgeries. It would also be less than half a mile south of Lenoir Woods Senior Living facility.

Ron Netemeyer is the co-owner of Whirlwind Properties LLC, the company that owns both Sunset and Ed’s Mobile Home Parks. He manages the parks, as well. Britt said Netemeyer told residents back in 2011 he wouldn’t sell the land. This spring, residents received a letter that said they had to move by October 1. 

KOMU 8 reached out to Netemeyer over multiple platforms, but he did not respond to requests for an interview.

Nick Perkins also lives in Sunset Mobile Park. He said Netemeyer is treating his residents like second-class citizens.

"They definitely handled it the way they did because of it being a low-income trailer park. People here don't have much money, so they don't really care,” Perkins said. 

Guillen is a mother of three. She’s disappointed because she has to uproot her family. 

“You get used to your home, so having to leave again is hard. Going to a new place, meeting new people, you don't know if you can trust the neighborhood. We were pretty settled in here,” Guillen said. 

Guillen also said the letter she received seemed cold, and when she contacted management for more details, they simply told her the decision was already made. She estimates half of the two parks’ 89 occupied units are either gone or in the process of moving out currently.

Britt had one word to describe the feeling he had when he found out he would have to leave his home behind.

“Heartbreaking,” Britt said. 

The committees Monday, July 13 meeting will be held in house hearing room six of the Capitol Building in Jefferson City. It will be open to the public at 9 a.m.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9pm 26°
10pm 26°
11pm 26°
12am 27°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
10:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy