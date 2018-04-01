Residents Overnight Parking Complaints Heard

A string of recent noise complaints has led Jefferson City residents to ask for changes in overnight parking ordinances. Prentis Boyles hopes recent complaints from area residents won't put a damper on the festivities of Lincoln Universtiy Homecoming.

"It very well might be some problems. I haven't seen none personally, myself. When I come through this area at night, I don't feel threatened," said Boyles.

"We're going to have to do something because the number of complaints, as far as late night noise, is getting unmanageable," said Michael Smith of the Jefferson City police.

Smith says there have been 37 noise complaints this year, on elm street alone.

Boyles says the people here are being unfairly singled out.

"I don't seen nobody out here doing nothing but just, pretty much sitting out here relaxing and talking," said Boyles, "I don't really see nothing no different than what I see other kids doing on Missouri boulevard. So I'm wondering why the police is not making such a big deal on Missouri boulevard."

For now, most residents and police argree getting rid of overnight parking seems to be the easiest way to stop complaints.