Residents Rally Against Proposed Development

JEFFERSON CITY - Residents from streets in the vicinity of 1606 Hayselton met at Wesley United Methodist Church Tuesday evening to protest proposed development.



A developer wants to build a new 15-home subdivision on the Missouri River bluff, directing the cars going there through a hairpin turn on Hayselton Drive.



Some neighbors worry about the dangers to residents and their children, others worry about the integrity of the neighborhood.



The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the rezoning petition Thursday, December 9.



The City Council is set to vote on the proposal in January.