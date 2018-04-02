Residents React To Bridge Repairs

The two-lane bridge that travels along Highway 84 is 85 years old and hasn't been renovated since 1987. Local residents worry that closing the bridge for months will hurt the economy.

"They're gonna close this off for a year, and they didn't do the other people that way. Why is Glasgow and the surrounding communities gonna be effected and the other people didn't? That's my frustration," Dan Parks, owner of Glasgow Quarries, said.

Another plan would close the bridge for 3 months, but only fix the bridge for 10 years.

The third option, rebuilding the bridge completely, would cost the state $22 million. However, that money is not in MoDOT's budget. If the bridge does close, some say it would cause a lot of problems.

"We have a lot of people living out of town to the west, and a lot of people coming in from the west working in Glasgow. So it'll hurt the economy, that's for sure," Glasgow Mayor Howard McMillan said.

MoDOT will make a public announcement about the bridge's fate on July 24.