Residents react to Georgetown subdivision street repair project

BOONE COUNTY - Work to repair streets in the Georgetown subdivision began Monday.

The project will repair curbs and replace the pavement on East Georgetown Loop, West Georgetown Loop and Lexington Court.

Work is expected to take five to six weeks to complete, depending on weather.

Parking will not be allowed on the street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The project's contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons, will reach out to homeowners to limit access issues.

Dee Roberts, who has lived on the corner of West Georgetown Loop and Georgetown Drive for five years, said when crews replaced the pavement on Georgetown Drive, she was able to get around the construction.

"When they were working on it, you know you had, you couldn't drive on it, but during the evenings, you were able to get through. You know so, and we live not that far from down there so we could always go around," Roberts said.

She also said she's willing to put up with construction if it makes her neighborhood better.

"I think it's a nice thing that they're taking care of the roads, so you just have to put up with certain things in order to get things, have improvements done, I mean it can't be done without it," Roberts said.

Bruce Taylor, who lives on Georgetown Drive, agreed the construction is worth it to make the roads better.