Residents Register to Vote Before Tomorrow's Deadline

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Clerk's Office had a busy Tuesday registering voters. The Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren said the 104 people who showed up to register headed in to the office encouraged by tomorrow's deadline.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the office will close along with the opportunity to register to vote for this year's presidential election.

Also prompted by the voter registration deadline, Noren said 94 people came in today to fill out absentee ballots. People voting with an absentee ballot have until the day before the elelction to submit their vote. But even so, Noren says this year's election has not had nearly the amount of voters registering, especially compared to four years ago.

She says usually they have to work extra hours to get the paperwork done. "I can't think in the past 35 years of work where we've been all caught up on registration papers like we have this year," said Noren.

The Boone County Clerk's Office is located in the Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St. in Room 236, and is open from 8-5 p.m.