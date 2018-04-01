Residents Remember Victims and Question Motives

Thursday, October 28 2010
HOLTS SUMMIT - Two businesses in Holts Summit remained closed on Thursday because the owners were victims in Wednesday's shooting. Ideal Hardware and Critics Choice are owned by shooting victims Jeff and Gina Werdehausen. The stores' windows read "closed for family emergency."  That emergency affected more than just the victims.

Holts Summit resident Dillion Geiger said, "A lot of the people that he's hurt and killed are friends of mine and my families."

Residents on Thursday remembered their friends and victims that died because of the shooting including Eugene "Bo" Pinet and Jeff and Gina Werdehausen. "Jeff was a really nice guy," said Geiger.

Conoco neighbors the Werdehausen's businesses on North Summit Street. Jim Geiger is an employee at the Conoco station and said he has known Jeff Werdehausen for at least 28 years. Jim Geiger also spoke highly of Euguene "Bo" Pinet. "Bo was a truck driver and he'd come in here every day. You know I'd see him every day and he's pretty good people," said Jim Gieger.

Some people used to have a similar feeling about triple homicide suspect Joshua Maylee. Dillon Geiger said, "From what I remember he was a pretty nice guy. Never any violence that I remember, but I didn't know him all that well."

So how does a man go from well-known to the suspect of a triple homicide? Some people in Holts Summit said it may be business gone bad that lead to the brutal crime on Wednesday.

One resident claims Joshua Maylee was stealing and selling large equipment. That resident said the Werdehausen's and Pinet's were going to testify against Maylee in court.

"He was being charges with a stealing charge and all people that have heavy machinery. Everybody that he's killed so far were his testimonies," said Holts Summit resident Dillion Geiger.

The Mid-Missouri Case Squad hasn't confirmed the motive of the shooting. It did confirm that Maylee is under investigation for stolen property.

