Residents safe after house fire in Fulton

FULTON - The Fulton and Westminster College fire departments responded to a 911 call to a house fire on West 14th Street Monday afternoon.

A neighbor told officers the residents of the home were believed to still be inside. Firefighters found the house vacant after entering in the front and back of the house.

Fulton Fire Captain Carl Stassel said flames were concentrated to the front porch when they arrived, but later spread to the kitchen.

Captain Stassel said the fire was brought under control, but there is "extensive damage" to the home.

The Fulton Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross will provide aid to the residents.

(Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to change the name of the college from Westminster University to Westminster College.)