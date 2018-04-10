Residents safe after Jefferson City apartment fire

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Thursday evening, which displaced two adults and two children.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the door of a first floor apartment in a two-story complex at 830 Weathered Rock Court. Residents in the building had already evacuated by the time the firefighters arrived.

The firefighters extinguished the fire in the apartment's living room. Occupants of the other apartments in the building were able to return after the fire was put out.

The fire caused an estimate of $25,000 in damages and was caused by decorative lighting, according to the department.

The Red Cross will help assist the victims from loses resulting from the fire.