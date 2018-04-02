Residents Trade Christmas Trees for Mulch

COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative began accepting Christmas trees Sunday at its south parking lot on Rangeline St in Columbia. The company invites residents to trade their Christmas tree for a bag of mulch at the site, which is open 24 hours a day. Residents can drop off their trees through January 10 and should remember to take decorations off the tree first. The Missouri Department of Conservation uses the collected trees for wildlife habitats.