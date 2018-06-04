Residents Vote in Columbia Municipal Election Tuesday

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News previewed some of the issues voters in Columbia will vote on in Tuesday's election.

Along with electing city council members, Columbia voters will decide on a controversial sales tax to fund nearly $20 million for improvements to the Columbia/Boone County 911 Center.

Incumbent Mayor Bob McDavid is in favor of the tax.

"Putting it into one organization that is accountable to an elected official- in this case it will be the country commissioner or the sheriff, I think it is a good thing," McDavid said.

But his challenger Sid Sullivan says the tax unfairly hits poorer residents harder.

"The sales tax hits the poorest people the hardest because they are the ones that spend their entire income," Sullivan said.

The status of security cameras in downtown Columbia is another concern for voters.

Citizens have expressed concern the eight downtown cameras have not deterred crime the past two years.

McDavid says the cameras are a security measure the city needs.

Seated city council members and opponents also disagree on downtown construction and fees for new developments.

Columbia bus routes will run extended hours until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate voters.